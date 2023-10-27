Claroty Recognized in 2023 Gartner(R) Market Guide for CPS Protection Platforms as Representative Vendor

July 2023 by Marc Jacob

Claroty has announced it has been recognised as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for CPS Protection Platforms. This is the first Gartner Market Guide to focus on cyber-physical systems (CPS) protection platforms as a leading market category, highlighting the growing need for technology solutions that discover and protect CPS assets in production and mission-critical environments amid a rapidly changing threat landscape.

According to the report, “Gartner defines the CPS protection platforms market as products and services that use knowledge of industrial protocols, operational/production network packets or traffic metadata, and physical process asset behavior to discover, categorize, map and protect CPS in production or mission-critical environments outside of enterprise IT environments. Gartner defines CPS as engineered systems that orchestrate sensing, computation, control, networking and analytics to interact with the physical world (including humans). When secure, they enable safe, real-time, reliable, resilient and adaptable performance.”

Claroty is the only vendor to offer five distinct asset discovery methods that customers can mix and match to suit their specific needs: (1) passive monitoring with deep packet inspection, (2) Safe Queries, or native protocol active scanning, (3) project file analysis, (4) the patented Claroty Edge using a non-persistent binary, and (5) ecosystem enrichment via 70+ integrations with CMDB, firewall, backup and recovery, and dozens of other tools that customers may already use.