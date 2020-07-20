Claroty Appoints Veteran Industrial Solution Leader Yaniv Vardi as Chief Executive Officer

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Claroty announced Yaniv Vardi has been appointed the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Vardi joins Claroty after two consecutive record-breaking quarters for the company, including both year-over-year revenue and logo growth, and expanding customer acquisition even further globally and across several new verticals.

Vardi is a dynamic and highly accomplished entrepreneur with more than two decades of global executive leadership experience. He was appointed based on his proven and repeatable success growing companies significantly in the industrial space from startups to mature, profitable enterprises—as he recently took a global business from dozens of millions to hundreds of millions of dollars in less than four years through mainly organic growth.

Claroty improves the availability, safety, and reliability of OT assets and networks within industrial enterprises and critical infrastructure. Unlike niche solutions that are limited to passive-only OT asset discovery, VPN-based remote access, or IoT-oriented platforms that do not fully address all OT needs, The Claroty Platform provides comprehensive OT asset and network visibility, segmentation, vulnerability management, threat detection, risk assessment, and Secure Remote Access (SRA) capabilities—all within a single, agentless solution. This is all enriched by the company’s award-winning OT security research team and its expansive integration ecosystem.

Vardi will manage the company out of Claroty’s New York City headquarters.