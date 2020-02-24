Clarizen Accelerates Secure Cloud Adoption Through the McAfee CASB Connect Program

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Clarizen announced it has joined the McAfee CASB Connect Partner Program to rapidly secure its Clarizen One solution through self-service API connectors to McAfee® MVISION Cloud.

A cloud access security broker (CASB) is a service that enables organizations to extend the reach of their security policies to the use of software-as-a-service, platform-as-a-service and infrastructure-as-a-service. The McAfee CASB Connect Program enables every cloud service to easily conform to an organization’s security needs and empower them to confidently adopt cloud services.

For Clarizen customers, this means avoiding the cost and complexity of creating and maintaining bespoke security controls for Clarizen One. They can quickly and easily apply their data security, threat prevention, governance and compliance policies consistently across diverse cloud services, including Clarizen, remove all security barriers to cloud adoption, and accelerate their business.

The Clarizen One and McAfee MVISION Cloud partnership provides organizations with the ability to:

• Enforce sensitive data policies - Prevent the upload of sensitive data, such as personally identifiable information, that should not be stored in the cloud or created in a cloud service.

• Perform forensic investigations with full context - Capture a complete audit trail of all user activity enriched with threat intelligence to facilitate post-incident forensic investigations.

• Detect and correct user threats and malware - Uncover threats from compromised accounts, insider threats, privileged access misuse, and malware infection.