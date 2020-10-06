Citrix Recognized by AWS for Digital Workplace Expertise

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Thirty years ago, Citrix® Systems, Inc. pioneered a radical idea: work isn’t constrained to an office. With the right technology, it can be done anywhere. And Citrix continues to be recognized for its expertise in delivering secure digital workplaces. The company today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Digital Workplace Competency status, a testament of its relationship with AWS and a demonstration of its deep experience helping customers build a digital workplace on AWS that frees end users from traditional work hubs and allows them to work securely on virtually any device, from any location, at any time.

Companies like Rain for Rent, which is using Citrix solutions on AWS to securely offer access to apps and data regardless of time, network, device or work location.

The AWS Digital Workplace Competency helps customers find highly specialized AWS Partners offering solutions on AWS that help them effectively support remote workers and business continuity with end-to-end Digital Workplace in the cloud. AWS Partner Network (APN) achieving this newly unveiled AWS Competency provide features that help reduce security risks and meet compliance requirements while allowing customers to effectively support remote workers and implement business continuity plans.

Achieving the AWS Digital Workplace Competency differentiates Citrix as an APN member that possess deep domain expertise in one or more of the following core categories – Endpoint Management, Application Management, and/or Collaboration Platforms.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Strengthening Ties

Citrix offers a comprehensive range of solutions that are proven to scale and integrate with AWS and ensure the security, reliability and high performance that application delivery and management today demands. Citrix and AWS collaborated to develop an AWS QuickStart for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop Service on AWS. Using the service, companies can deliver secure virtual apps and desktops to any device, and leave most of the product installation, setup, configuration, upgrades, and monitoring to Citrix, while maintaining complete control over applications, policies, and users and delivering a high-quality user experience.

As a validated AWS Outposts solution, Citrix ADC™ can be used to bring native AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models to on-premises facilities in a simple, cost-effective way and deliver a consistent hybrid experience. Leveraging Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) ingress routing features, companies can redirect traffic flowing in and out of a VPC through Citrix ADC to ensure highly available and reliable performance and simplify the integration of network and security appliances within their network topology. AWS Quick Start for Citrix ADC™ empowers companies to speed and automate configuration and greatly reduce the time, costs and skill level involved. And using the Citrix SD- WAN™ orchestration service, customers can quickly connect their branches and data centers to the AWS Transit Gateway and access resources across any Amazon VPC or other connected network. Citrix also offers Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktop Service on AWS. Using the service, companies can deliver secure virtual apps and desktops to any device, and leave most of the product installation, setup, configuration, upgrades, and monitoring to Citrix, while maintaining complete control over applications, policies, and users and delivering a high-quality user experience.