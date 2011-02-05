Citrix Expands Digital Workspace Security Offerings

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Work today is happening everywhere on everything from corporate issued laptops and mobile devices to personal tablets and even smartwatches. While this new-found freedom has given a major boost to productivity and innovation, it has also raised a new set of security concerns that require a more intelligent and contextual approach to address. To help drive it, Citrix® Systems, Inc. announced that it is expanding the Citrix Ready™ Workspace Security Program to include Zero Trust solutions from trusted and verified partners that will allow companies to simplify the selection of vendors and leverage their existing investments to design a modern security framework that delivers Zero Trust outcomes.

And according to a recent survey conducted by Pulse and Citrix, a majority of IT decision makers plan to do so. Of 100 executives and managers polled in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific region, 74 percent said they are looking at adopting a holistic Zero Trust strategy spanning beyond remote access in the next 12 months.

Enabling Flexibility and Choice

The Citrix Ready Workspace Security Program provides a choice of leading security vendors that complement Citrix solutions, allowing people to securely work anytime, from anywhere, while simplifying how IT manages the environment, and includes offerings for:

• Identity and Access Management

• Monitoring and Analytics

• Device and Endpoint Security

• Data Security

• Network Security

Extending Context and Protection

In expanding the program to include solutions that integrate with these offerings and have zero trust principles built-in, Citrix is providing extended context and an additional layer of security that make an enterprise more secure.

Partnering for Success

When it comes to Zero Trust, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. With the Citrix Ready Workspace Security Program, companies can effectively evaluate their current security strategies and leverage existing investments to quickly design and implement a Zero Trust framework that delivers results.

“We’re engaging with like-minded partners who are willing to share data and insights that allow us to deliver more comprehensive and secure solutions to our customers,” Mullapudi said. Among the first partners whose solutions have been verified as Citrix Ready:

• Cisco

• Google Cloud

• Microsoft

• Okta

Rethinking Normal

Products like BeyondCorp Remote Access, a cloud-based solution offered by Google Cloud that helps make access to internal applications easier and more secure.

Citrix and its partners will discuss their joint security offerings at the Citrix Security Summit, a virtual event that will be held October 29. Click here to register for the free event.