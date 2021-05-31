Cisco launches New hybrid cloud innovations

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

The hyper-connected, distributed world we live in now relies on cloud more than ever, and IT teams are facing challenges to provide people with optimal digital experiences wherever and whenever they need access. As a result, businesses are migrating to a cloud-driven operational model based on speed, insight, and control to bridge the greater distribution of applications, users, and tech staff.

Enabling customers to realize better outcomes from the cloud

Cisco has made multibillion-dollar investments over the past six years to build cloud into every aspect of its business, focusing on helping customers develop complete cloud strategies with confidence across five key areas: Continuity, Insights, Security, Connectivity, and Operations.

During today’s virtual ‘Future Cloud’ event, the company will showcase how it is advancing its cloud strategy across several of these areas to help businesses connect, secure, and automate to deliver seamless digital experiences in today’s hybrid cloud world.

New hybrid cloud innovations announced include:

• Hybrid Cloud Operations:

• Introducing the new Cisco UCS X-Series: Cisco’s Unified Computing System™ (UCS) is used in data centers by more than 50,000 customers worldwide. Fully integrated with Cisco Intersight, UCS X-Series is a first-of-its-kind system designed for hybrid operations from the cloud and across the clouds. Blending the best of rack and blade systems and featuring revolutionary UCS X-Fabric technology, it’s built for workload versatility today and comes future-ready for the next decade of industry innovation in processors, accelerators, and computing interconnects.

• Intersight Cloud Orchestrator: Provides a low-code, easy-to-use automation framework that simplifies complex workflows, so IT Ops can easily orchestrate infrastructure and workloads and accelerate delivery of services.

• Intersight Workload Engine: A powerful platform for modern, cloud native workloads. Built on an open-source Kubernetes and Kernel-based virtual machine (KVM) foundation using container-native virtualization, Intersight Workload Engine is a Cisco operating system for HyperFlex™, featuring consistent SaaS management.

• Cisco Service Mesh Manager: A new extension to the Intersight Kubernetes Service, bringing deep observability and simplified management with policy-based security and intuitive visualization of services topologies across K8s clusters on-prem and in the cloud.

• Cisco Cloud ACI: Available on AWS, Azure, and now on Google Cloud with general availability in the Fall of 2021. The Cloud ACI® common policy and operating model drastically reduces the cost and complexity of managing hybrid and multicloud deployments.

• Observability and Insights:

• Integration of ThousandEyes Internet and Cloud Intelligence with the Cisco Catalyst® 8000 Edge Series for SD-WAN and Cisco Nexus® 9000 switches for data centers to provide customers with valuable insights on network health and application performance by monitoring across campus, branch, data centers, and every point of the WAN network between the user and applications.

• Nexus Dashboard Orchestrator acts a single pane of glass for configuring and managing common policies across multiple on-prem ACI sites, AWS and Microsoft Azure regions, and, announcing today, coming this fall to Google Cloud.

• Customer Experience (CX) Services for Cloud

• CX Business Critical Services for Cloud provide advisory services plus expertise to architect, deploy, secure, and optimize digital transformations.

• CX Intersight Workload Optimizer Services enhance the resource consumption of applications in the cloud.

• CX Advanced Services for ThousandEyes and SD-WAN deliver the best application experience for cloud solutions, providing expert design and integration to reduce project complexity and speed transformation.

• Custom Quick Start Solutions provide expert services for end-to-end automation and infrastructure-as-code (IaC).