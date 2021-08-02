Cisco fixes vulnerability that allowed criminals to remotely execute arbitrary code and control a firewall

August 2021 by Positive Technologies

Cisco announced that it has fixed a vulnerability in Cisco Firepower Device Manager (FDM) On-Box discovered by Positive Technologies experts Nikita Abramov and Mikhail Klyuchnikov. This device manager is designed to locally configure Cisco Firepower NGFW firewalls. According to Forrester Research, Cisco is a recognized leader in the corporate firewall market.

Vulnerability CVE-2021-1518 gained the CVSS 3.1. score of 6.3. The flaw was discovered in REST API[1] of Cisco FDM On-Box software, and allowed an authenticated remote attacker to execute arbitrary code in the operating system of an affected device.

Positive Technologies researcher, Nikita Abramov explains: “To exploit this vulnerability, all attackers need to do is to obtain credentials of a user with low privileges and send a specially crafted HTTP request. From a technical standpoint, the vulnerability is caused by insufficient user input validation for some REST API commands.”

Cisco FDM On-Box versions 6.3.0, 6.4.0, 6.5.0, 6.6.0, and 6.7.0 are all affected by the vulnerability. Cisco has released software updates fixing the vulnerability: 6.4.0.12, 6.4.4, and 6.7.0.2.

