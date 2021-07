Cisco Investments, Splunk Ventures Added as JupiterOne Investors

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

This follows JupiterOne’s recent $30M Series B funding round in May 2021 led by new investor Sapphire Ventures. Previously, JupiterOne raised $19 million in Series A funding announced in September 2020. Since September 2020, JupiterOne has raised more than $49 million.

With these new strategic investors, JupiterOne will better serve customer needs today and in the future by offering a more expansive and connected cyber security platform. Ultimately, it will help companies and teams to continue to grow securely at scale.

The JupiterOne platform integrates continuous cyber asset data for security operations and engineering, cloud security, configuration management, and compliance use cases. JupiterOne’s unique graph-based cyber asset management platform provides contextual analysis of all cyber assets for security engineering, operations, and more.