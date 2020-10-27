Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity and Resiliency

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cisco is helping its customers and partners reimagine the way the workforce and workplace operates with new security innovations across the portfolio designed to offer greater agility, simplicity, and resiliency by addressing today’s and tomorrow’s ever-changing security challenges. Today, Cisco Security announced a number of platform innovations across the breath of the portfolio, including enhanced capabilities in Extended Detection and Response (XDR); Zero Trust; and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE).

Customers and partners who adopted a platform approach to manage security are seeing measurable outcomes that offer the simplicity and efficiency needed to stay one step ahead of attackers and deliver enhanced business resiliency. Cisco SecureX, the industry’s broadest and most integrated cloud-native security platform, globally available since end of June is delivering on its core capabilities and measurable security outcomes to more than 4,000 organizations to date. Customers have validated that:

• The platform provided a 95 percent reduction in time to detect threats, with a staggering 85 percent reduction in time to remediate.

• More than half of customers reported saving up to six hours per week on incident response – totaling more than two full weeks saved per year on operations-focused responsibilities.

• Eighty-two percent of customers emphasized the importance of our platform’s ability to connect to 3rd party security tools for comprehensive investigations.

To continue on our promise of offering the most trusted and secure solutions to customers and partners, Cisco Security is introducing platform innovations across the breadth of the portfolio including:

• Extended Detection and Response (XDR)

o SecureX delivers XDR capabilities and beyond, by providing sample workflows to help customers address common use cases, expanded SecureX ribbon capabilities, and analytics capabilities for enhanced insights.

• Zero Trust for the Workforce

o Duo, a foundational pillar of Cisco’s Zero Trust solution, now automatically detects suspicious logins with machine learning and alerts security operations via API integrations with platforms such as SecureX.

• Secure Access Services Edge (SASE)

• Cisco SASE architecture connects customers’ networking and IT environment with multi-function cloud security that’s simple to deploy and manage. We provide seamless integrations with Cisco SD-WAN to protect branch offices and Secure VPN (formerly AnyConnect) to protect remote workers, without the need to add another agent. It also integrates with SecureX for better visibility and faster response actions.

• Cisco Umbrella, the multi-function cloud security service at the heart of Cisco’s SASE infrastructure, recently placed number one in threat detection with a 96.39 detection rating according to a study conducted by AV-TEST .

To further simplify security for customers and partners, for the first time in 13 years, Cisco reduced the number of product names by 50 percent to align to the Cisco SecureX platform strategy.