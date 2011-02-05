Cisco Accelerates Applications in a Hybrid Multicloud World

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

New operating model gives application and infrastructure teams full visibility across on-premise and cloud

IT and App teams can prevent issues in real-time and use automation to solve issues before they happen, regardless of domain.

New Application Platform for Kubernetes enables agility, simplifies and automates IT management

Businesses are realizing that applications are the business and the gateway to their customers. 78 percent of customers say their expectations of digital experiences are growing*. As companies pivot towards becoming app-centric businesses, it places enormous strain on enterprise IT, exposing dangerous silos between teams and technologies.

To help businesses address the increasing demand for flawless digital experiences, Cisco today unveiled a multi-domain approach that bridges application and infrastructure teams with full-stack visibility and operational insight, allowing both real-time and automated troubleshooting to ensure optimal application performance. A new Kubernetes-based application platform makes it easier for both DevOps and IT to embrace a multicloud world.