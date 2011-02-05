Christopher Hurst appointed as General Manager, UK&I at Kaspersky

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Christopher Hurst has joined Kaspersky as General Manager of UK and Ireland. A seasoned veteran of the software industry, Hurst will use his 34 years’ experience in the trade to drive continued enterprise and channel growth in the region.

Hurst has a proven track record in the European tech industry as he has specialised in building teams to take new products to the EMEA market across several start-ups. An experienced leader, Hurst joined Veritas/Symantec in 2006 via an acquisition where, over 12 years, he ran several incubation businesses including the xSP business. Hurst also had responsibility for the EMEA Security Practice, driving emerging products with a team of specialists. More recently, he built the EMEA operation of Cloudistics, a private cloud platform backed by Bain Capital Ventures.

In his new position, Hurst’s initial objectives include more aggressive growth in Kaspersky’s enterprise business, a stronger presence in the UK channel, and a solid strategy to recruit more partners and customers across the B2B portfolio. Kaspersky is in an exciting position in this region, with market share in the UK and Ireland continuing to grow, while the business has seen strong and successful advances within the global cybersecurity realm.