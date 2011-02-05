Christina Walker of Blancco Named to CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel List

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

Blancco Technology Group announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Christina Walker, global director of channel sales and programs at Blancco, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision and achievements of a select group of women, this annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations.

“CRN’s 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success.”

The individuals on the list represent all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers and other IT organizations.

Walker began her career at Blancco in 2015. Under her leadership, Blancco has signed top data center and security partners, with channel revenue now accounting for nearly 45 percent of the company’s enterprise business, which encompasses data center solutions and device management. Walker also has substantially expanded Blancco’s channel team across the globe to better support the company’s growing channel partner ecosystem.