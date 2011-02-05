Chris Peterson Joins Centrify

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Centrify announced the appointment of Chris Peterson as Vice President of Worldwide Channels & Alliances. In this role, Peterson will accelerate Centrify’s rapidly-growing channel partner ecosystem and will be responsible for leading all aspects the company’s global channels and alliances, with an emphasis on partner alignment, demand creation, accelerated customer conversion and success.

Peterson brings more than 30 years of enterprise channel, sales, and marketing experience to Centrify. He is a recognized channel expert who has consistently delivered performance-based and metric-driven channel programs for leading technology companies. He was most recently Vice President of Global Channels at Tenable, where he designed, built and executed a robust channel and managed security service provider (MSSP) program featuring a roster of blue-chip customers. He previously was Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Niara (acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprise), where he created the company’s go-to-market strategy and built the initial sales team. He has also held senior channel and sales leadership positions at Sourcefire, ArcSight and McAfee.