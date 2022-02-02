Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Security Vulnerability

Checkmarx security team discover vulnerabilities in open-source online learning platform

February 2022 by Checkmarx

Checkmarx has released the findings that is has discovered vulnerabilities in an open-source online learning platform, developed and maintained by the Oppia Foundation which aims to offer free, engaging and effective equality education for everyone.

The vulnerabilities discovered by Checkmarx were critical given the possibility of there being a direct impact on data privacy by accessing victims’ accounts – attackers could easily get into the system, lure users to sign in to Oppia with a malicious URL to exfiltrate accessTokens, then impersonate the victim to access their personal data, learning progress, or create and publish content from the victim’s accounts.

Given the propensity for this vulnerability to impact user trust and company reputation, should it be exploited, Checkmarx notified Oppia immediately and worked with the company to address and mitigate the issues surrounding the vulnerability.




See previous articles

    

See next articles













Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 