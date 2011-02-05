Checkmarx KICS Integrated into GitLab 14.5 as Default IaC Code Scanner

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Checkmarx, announced that its open source KICS (Keeping Infrastructure as Code Secure) solution has been integrated into version 14.5 of the GitLab DevOps Platform as an infrastructure-as-code scanning tool.

Developed by Checkmarx and the open source community, KICS automatically parses infrastructure-as-code files of any type to detect insecure configurations that could expose applications, data and services to attack. The KICS integration built and maintained by GitLab offers all GitLab customers support for IaC scanning with GitLab 14.5.

With version 14.5 of the GitLab DevOps Platform, GitLab users in all tiers can begin scanning their IaC – whether Ansible, AWS CloudFormation, K8S or Terraform – using KICS. In addition, any GitLab Ultimate user can manage IaC vulnerabilities alongside other comprehensive security scan results with GitLab’s vulnerability management capabilities.