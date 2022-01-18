Checkmarx Joins Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium (IC3)

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is excited to welcome Checkmarx, the global leader in developer-centric application security testing (AST) solutions, to the Israeli Cyber Companies Consortium (IC3). The Consortium was established with the aim of offering the most advanced cyber-defence capabilities to national governments around the world.

Established in 2016 by IAI and other companies, today the Consortium includes leading Israeli cybersecurity companies such as Check Point, Cognyte, CyberArk, XM Cyber, Mellanox, Cyber X and IAI, among others.

Esti Peshin, General Manager Cyber Division, IAI, said: “IAI welcomes Checkmarx to the IC3 consortium. Together we are responsible for offering large-scale, end-to-end cyber security solutions to nations worldwide. We are excited to work with Checkmarx, leaders in application security, to offer the most comprehensive solution possible. Our work together is critical to ensuring the development of cyber security solutions around the world, continuing our quest for a safer, cyber secure, world.”

Emmanuel Benzaquen, CEO at Checkmarx, said: “Joining the Consortium is a natural step for Checkmarx given our ultimate mission, which is to help every organisation, whether corporate, institutional or governmental – to make their applications and source code more secure. We’re honoured to accept IAI’s invitation to join the Consortium, which for us is a show of confidence in our mission and technology. The world runs on code, and the Checkmarx Application Security Platform™ is there to secure it.”

Maty Siman, founder and CTO at Checkmarx, said: “The Checkmarx research team is looking forward to working with all members of the consortium, seeking to conduct joint research with their research teams, each bringing to the table highly specialised expertise and experience. Every day that the best researchers from cyber companies can work together is a great day for advancing innovation and national security all around the world.”

Israel Aerospace Industries:

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is a world-leading aerospace and defense company innovating and delivering state-of-the-art technologies in space, air, land, naval, cyber & homeland security for defense and commercial markets. Combining the “Start-up Nation” spirit of innovation with decades of combat-proven experience, IAI provides customers with tailor-made, cutting-edge solutions to the unique challenges they face including satellites, UAVs, missiles, intelligence solutions, weapon systems, air defense systems, robotic systems, radars, business jets, aerostructures, and more. Established in 1953, IAI is one of Israel’s largest technology employers with offices and R&D centers in Israel and abroad. For more information, visit https://www.iai.co.il/

About Checkmarx Checkmarx is constantly pushing the boundaries of Application Security Testing to make security seamless and simple for the world’s developers while giving CISOs the confidence and control they need. As the AppSec testing leader, we provide the industry’s most comprehensive solutions, giving development and security teams unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility, and guidance to reduce risk across all components of modern software—including proprietary code, open source, APIs, and infrastructure as code. Over 1,600 customers, including half of the Fortune 50, trust our security technology, expert research, and global services to securely optimize development at speed and scale. For more information, visit the Checkmarx website, check out the blog or follow the company on LinkedIn.

IC3: The Israel Cyber Companies Consortium (IC3) was founded in 2016 under the auspice of Israel’s Ministry of Economy to provide a comprehensive solution to cyber challenges faced by governments worldwide. The consortium, which offers a combination of the leading Israeli cyber technologies to customers around the world, includes companies like Check Point, Cognyte, Bynet, ECI, CyberX, Clearsky, CyberArk, BGProtect, XM Cyber, Mellanox, and IAI, which leads the consortium. IC3 has also established a national cyber center in Latin America, which includes a national cybersecurity plan, risk assessment surveys, and an advanced monitoring and protection center against cyber-attacks.

