Checkmarx Appoints Sandeep Johri as CEO

March 2023 by Marc Jacob

Johri has spent many years in Silicon Valley as an executive, founder, strategic advisor and investor. He most recently served as CEO of Tricentis, which he led for seven years from an early-stage startup to a global leader of continuous-testing software solutions. Previously, Johri held senior management roles at HP, where he created and implemented the strategy to grow the software division from $600 million in revenue to category leadership and $3.5 billion in revenue. Johri has been the founder of several VC-funded security startups such as Oblix (acquired by Oracle), Determina and Bluelane (both acquired by VMware).

With over 1,800 customers worldwide, including 60% of the Fortune 50, and as a long-time leader in industry analysts’ competitive market reports, Checkmarx pioneered the application security (AppSec) market. The company is a market innovator with its Checkmarx One™ Application Security Platform. The platform enables development and security teams to “shift everywhere” based on its unparalleled accuracy, coverage, visibility and guidance to reduce risk across all components of the modern software development cycle. Mission-critical AppSec teams are constantly required to reduce risk, meet compliance and support their organizations’ business growth plans. The challenges are increasingly critical at a time when threat actors are proliferating at an accelerated rate.