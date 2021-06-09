Checkmarx Appoints Roman Tuma as Chief Revenue Officer

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Checkmarx announced that it has named Roman Tuma as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Previously the Vice President of Sales for Checkmarx’s EMEA, LATAM, and APAC business, he will now be responsible for driving the company’s go-to-market strategy including overseeing global sales, channel operations, and strategic alliances.

During his tenure at Checkmarx, Tuma has been instrumental in growing the company’s revenue and customer base in Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, as well as streamlining global sales processes and forging new partnerships and alliances. Moving forward, he will continue this momentum and position Checkmarx for its next phase of growth by introducing new routes to market, expanding its network of customers and partners, and redefining the way code scanning and testing is consumed.

Tuma possesses more than 27 years of experience – 17 of which have been spent in the cybersecurity industry – building and operating high-growth, customer-oriented teams. Prior to Checkmarx, he spent over 10 years at IBM in multiple executive positions, including Vice President of IBM Hybrid Cloud where he oversaw sales, revenue growth and profitability, technical support, and cloud solution implementation strategy. Prior to this, Tuma held various leadership and sales roles at Oracle, Sun Microsystems, and ActivCard.