Check Point expands its unified cloud security platform

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has extended the capabilities of its unified CloudGuard Cloud Native Security platform with the launch of new CloudGuard Application Security (AppSec), a fully automated web application and API protection solution, enabling enterprises to secure all their cloud-native applications against both known and zero-day attacks.

CloudGuard AppSec, part of the CloudGuard Workload Protection capabilities, eliminates the need for manual tuning and high rate of false-positive alerts associated with legacy Web Application Firewalls (WAFs), using contextual AI to prevent attacks from impacting cloud applications and enabling enterprises to take full advantage of cloud speed and agility.

Web application breaches doubled in 2020 but legacy rule based WAFs cannot keep up with the speed at which today’s cloud-native applications evolve. These first generation approaches rely on threat signatures and complex manual rule tuning. This problem is magnified as organizations move to running containerized apps: a 2020 container usage study found that 49% of all containers are live for less than 5 minutes, and 21% for less than 10 seconds. These rapid changes cause legacy WAFs to produce an unsustainable overload of false positive alerts and manual admin work, often forcing security teams to leave these solutions in ‘alert only’

CloudGuard AppSec security capabilities are:

• Continuous protection for applications as they evolve: CloudGuard AppSec blocks application attacks such as site defacing, information leakage, user session hijacking, and all of the OWASP Top 10 web application security risks. The solution’s AI engine continually adapts to application changes and self-updates to ensure continuous security.

• Advanced API attack prevention: As applications evolve, they create and expose more APIs. CloudGuard AppSec automatically blocks criminals from leveraging APIs to expose sensitive data, inject commands or to extract API keys.

• Automated bot protection: CloudGuard AppSec uses behavioral analysis to distinguish between human and non-human interactions with applications, to prevent credential stuffing, brute force attacks and site scraping, and offers customizable protection to manage non-malicious web bots.