Check Point Software Technologies Reinforces Leadership Team

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. announced significant leadership changes to bolster crucial business areas and continue providing top-class security. The company has hired Nataly Kremer as Chief Product Officer and Head of R&D, appointed Dr. Dorit Dor as Chief Technology Officer, and promoted Rupal Hollenbeck to President of Check Point. These changes come as Check Point accelerates its technology and business performance.

Nataly Kremer brings extensive R&D and leadership experience to Check Point. She joins the company after 12 years with AT&T, where she led its Software and Delivery organization and was the General Manager of AT&T´s R&D center in Israel. As the new Chief Product Officer and Head of R&D, Nataly will oversee all product and technology units and use her proficiency in delivering network, security, and cloud technologies for large enterprises to meet customer needs.

Dr. Dorit Dor, one of the most senior women in the cyber security industry, has been instrumental in building Check Point into a leading player for over 27 years. As Chief Technology Officer, Dor will continue to spearhead Check Point’s rocket initiatives.

Rupal Hollenbeck, a technology leader with 28 years of experience in some of the world’s largest companies, has been promoted to President of Check Point. As Chief Commercial Officer, Rupal has been integral to creating the strategy and work plans to achieve the company’s goal of accelerated growth. She will continue to oversee the go-to-market operations, with a focus on delivering the best security experience to organizations worldwide.