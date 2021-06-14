Check Point Software Technologies Launches Automated Unified Cloud Workload Protection

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has expanded the capabilities of its unified Cloud Native Security Platform, to deliver application-first workload protection with Check Point CloudGuard Workload Protection. This fully automated cloud workload security solution empowers security teams with tools to automate security across applications, Application Programing Interfaces (APIs) and microservices from development to runtime via a single interface.

As the COVID-19 pandemic forced enterprises to transition to the new ‘work from anywhere’ environment, cloud became a natural progression for organizations looking to enable their remote workers quickly. As more organizations are still migrating to the cloud in parallel to undergoing the “shift-left” organizational change, security teams find themselves with multiple platforms to manage. These platforms provide neither the visibility nor the ability to protect the rapidly growing cloud workload deployments. In fact, according to a recent survey, 68% of enterprises regard the misconfiguration of cloud assets as one of the biggest contributors to cloud security threats.

Application-first approach to automated workload protection CloudGuard takes an “application-first” approach to workload protection with cloud native automated web application and API protection. Key features and benefits include:

• Unified and automated approach reduces the complexity and risks of securing cloud applications and workloads with end-to-end protection for all applications and microservices on a single, cloud native-platform.

• Microservice protection ensures zero trust and the highest level of threat detection across the entire environment by automatically profiling and enforcing function and container behaviour with threat prevention in runtime.

• “Shift-left” tool ensures container and serverless functions are scanning from build by automatically assessing configuration risks and generating least privilege access control across these functions.

• CI/CD tools for central control: automates security from build and at the registry stage.

Check Point CloudGuard has expanded to include container security, which completes the cloud native Workload Protection suite. The combination of AppSec, threat intelligence & threat hunting, high fidelity posture management, combined with runtime protection and admission control for containers and serverless functions, makes Check Point CloudGuard the most complete, automated, cloud native workload protection offering in the market.

Check Point CloudGuard Workload Protection is available immediately.