Check Point Software Partners with Harvard and MIT-founded edX to Deliver Free Online Courses, to Help Close Cyber-security Skills Gap

August 2020 by MARC JACOB

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has announced a new partnership with edX, a trusted Harvard and MIT-founded online learning platform used by 30 million learners as well as the world’s top-ranking universities and industry-leading companies globally. The partnership will offer a growing series of Check Point cyber-security courses and content to security and network professionals.

Check Point’s cyber-security courses will now be accessible through the edX platform, including the Check Point Jump Start series, which features network and hyperscale network security courses. Further modules will soon be available on Check Point’s CloudGuard cloud security and SMB security solutions. All courses aim at upskilling students or IT professionals on cyber-threats and security management, as well as those looking to start a new career in the sector.

All Check Point courses available on the edX platform are free of charge to remove the barrier of cost, location, and access to help reduce the skills gap. Recent research shows that nearly two-thirds of organizations reported a shortage of cyber-security staff last year, with 36% citing a lack of skilled or experienced security personnel as their number one workplace concern.

The partnership with edX further demonstrates Check Point’s ongoing commitment to providing essential education and training within the sector, helping to attract more people into the industry and grant easy access to learning materials. In March this year, Check Point announced the 100th academic institution has signed up to its SecureAcademy program, which offers a comprehensive cyber-security curriculum to students, with courses available at over 100 universities in 40 countries.

Check Point also offers CloudGuard Cyber-Range training. These courses deliver immersive cyber-security training in simulated environments via the flexible Cyber Range cloud platform, offering an engaging, gamified learning environment. Training is fully adaptive to users’ needs with built-in debriefing and progresssion tracking.