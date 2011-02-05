Check Point Software Fast Tracks Network Security

January 2020 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has announced Fast Track Network Security, a new suite of solutions which deliver unprecedented protection, scalability, and ease of deployment and control for enterprises, from branch offices to corporate data centers.

According to the 2019 IBM Cost of a Data Breach study, the lifecycle of a malicious attack from breach to containment averages 314 days, and costs organizations $3.9M on average. Check Point Fast Track Network Security directly addresses the three main security challenges facing enterprises today: lacking a full set of security technologies to protect against advanced Gen V cyber-attacks; an inability to quickly scale up security according to business need; and complex, disjointed security management processes.

The Fast Track Network Security suite features five new Check Point Quantum Security Gateways™ for branch office to mid-size enterprises, and one gateway designed for Maestro Hyperscale orchestrations for large enterprises and data centers. All the gateways feature Check Point ThreatCloud and its award-winning SandBlast™ Zero-Day Protection. The new range starts with the 3600 gateway for branch offices, and extends to the 16000 Turbo Hyperscale gateway for enterprise data centers. All the Fast Track Network Security solutions include the latest release of Check Point’s R80 unified security software, R80.40 which has over 100 new features to extend protection, streamline processes and enhance productivity.

New higher-performance, power efficient gateways

The new Fast Track Network Security series of gateways all deliver over 2x the performance and half the energy consumption of rival high-end appliances. The range includes:

• 3600 Quantum Security Gateway for branch offices, offers up to 1500Mbps of threat prevention performance

• 6200 Quantum Security Gateway for small enterprises, with up to 2500Mbps

• 6600 and 6900 Quantum Security Gateways for mid-sized enterprises, with up to 7.6 Gbps

• 16000 Quantum Turbo Hyperscale Gateways for large enterprises with up to 17.6 Gbps

All of the gateways deliver a 100% block score for malware prevention for email and web, exploit resistance and post-infection catch rate, as seen in the NSS Labs’ recent Breach Prevention Systems (BPS) Group Test. They also feature lightning fast SSL-encrypted traffic inspection for maximum security and are Hyperscale-ready, capable of scaling up to 1.6 Tera-bps of Threat Prevention performance. The appliances are also equipped with dual, enterprise grade SSD storage and deliver faster processing with optimal CPU utilization based on dynamic workloads technology.

R80.40 simplifies and automates security

R80 is the industry’s most advanced threat prevention and security management software for data centers, cloud, mobile, endpoint and IoT. The newest R80.40 software release has over 100 new features, including zero-touch deployment capability that enables new security appliances to be set up and running within five minutes, and support for Check Point IoT Security which automates policy enforcement for IoT devices.

By consolidating all aspects of enterprise security environments seamlessly, R80 gives enterprises full visibility into security across their entire network fabric in a customizable visual dashboard, enabling them to manage the most complex environments easily and efficiently directly from their web browser.

Fast Track Network Security’s combination of advanced new Quantum Security GatewaysTM, Maestro Hyperscale technology and the innovations of R80.40 software gives Check Point customers the quickest route to achieving Hyperscale network security with tera-bit levels of threat prevention performance, while accelerating and simplifying management processes.