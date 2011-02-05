Check Point Software Celebrates Success of its Irish Channel Partners at Inaugural Awards Ceremony

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Speaking at the virtual event, Hugh McGauran, IRE Country Manager at Check Point Software said, “This is our inaugural awards in Ireland, and after the challenges that 2020 brought, we felt it was about time that we recognised the incredible work that our partners have been doing for Check Point Software in the Irish channel. Check Point Software is a 100% channel business, so we are very dependent on our partners and through their collaboration and engagement with our local team, we have seen strong mutual growth in 2020.

“These awards allow us to recognise and celebrate that success, but I also want to personally thank all of our partners, not just the award winners, who have all made a significant contribution to security in Ireland over the last 12 to 18-months. We mustn’t be complacent however, as recent ransomware attacks in the country have highlighted that there is still work to be done, and as we progress through 2021, we have a huge opportunity to provide and enhance cybersecurity solutions across Ireland.”

The partner awards

Broadcasting live from Check Point’s office, the Check Point Software Partner Day and Award Ceremony aims to honour the input of Check Point’s affiliate companies. Hugh McGauran alongside Andy Wright, Regional Director, Northern Europe at Check Point Software, presented the partner awards in various categories, including:

Award Winner

Partner of the Year Integrity360

Project of the Year BT

Cloud Partner of the Year Logicalis

Cloud Project of the Year Logicalis

BTP Partner of the Year Pentesec

Marketer of the Year Laura Byrne – Data Solutions

Distributor of the Year Data Solutions

Technical Rock Star of the Year Gerard O’Connor – Triangle

Rising Star of the Year Dean Murphy – Integrity360

Sales Rock Star of the Year Geraldine Locke – Arkphire

The Excellence Award Hugh Marron – IP Options

Check Point Software remains committed to its 100% business channel model. The beginning of 2020 saw the launch of Check Point’s Partner Growth Program, which is designed to further accelerate and grow channel success through closer collaboration with Check Point Software. Recently, four major new initiatives were added to the program, including extra discounts for new customer wins and new technology sales, a new professional services certifications program, pre-packaged lead generation campaigns, and an enhanced whitespace program which helps partners identify new sales opportunities within existing customers.