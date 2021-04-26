Check Point Software Celebrates Success of its UK & Ireland Channel Partners at Annual Awards Ceremony
April 2021 by Marc Jacob
Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has celebrated the success of its leading UK channel partners in 2020 at its annual UK Check Point Partner Awards Gala, held virtually on April 22nd.
The partner awards
Broadcasting live from Check Point’s UK office, the Check Point Partner Day and Award Ceremony aims to honor the input of Check Point’s affiliate companies. Amy O’Brien, Check Point Channel Account Manager, presented the partner awards in various categories, including:
Award Winner
Technical Rock Star of the Year Colin Williams - Computacenter
Sales Rock Star of the Year Aaron Matthews - RS22
Marketing Rock Star of the Year Sarah Feeney - Westcon
Beyond the Perimeter Partner of the Year Softcat
Cloud Security Partner of the Year BYTES
New Logo Acquisition Partner of the Year Softcat
Distribution Partner of the Year Westcon
Rising Channel Star Partner of the Year sep²
Infinity Partner of the Year BYTES
2020 Partner of the Year Computacenter
Tweeter