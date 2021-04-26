Check Point Software Celebrates Success of its UK & Ireland Channel Partners at Annual Awards Ceremony

April 2021 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has celebrated the success of its leading UK channel partners in 2020 at its annual UK Check Point Partner Awards Gala, held virtually on April 22nd.

The partner awards

Broadcasting live from Check Point’s UK office, the Check Point Partner Day and Award Ceremony aims to honor the input of Check Point’s affiliate companies. Amy O’Brien, Check Point Channel Account Manager, presented the partner awards in various categories, including:

Award Winner

Technical Rock Star of the Year Colin Williams - Computacenter

Sales Rock Star of the Year Aaron Matthews - RS22

Marketing Rock Star of the Year Sarah Feeney - Westcon

Beyond the Perimeter Partner of the Year Softcat

Cloud Security Partner of the Year BYTES

New Logo Acquisition Partner of the Year Softcat

Distribution Partner of the Year Westcon

Rising Channel Star Partner of the Year sep²

Infinity Partner of the Year BYTES

2020 Partner of the Year Computacenter