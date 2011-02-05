Check Point Software Announces Strategic Partnership with FinTech Scotland

November 2020 by Marc Jacob

Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. has announced that it has become a strategic partner of FinTech Scotland, an independent not-for-profit body jointly established by the private sector and the Scottish Government. Check Point solutions bring a practical boost to cyber-security awareness and engagement with Scottish fintech firms.

The partnership will see Check Point deliver cyber-security education and training initiatives to organizations operating in FinTech Scotland’s cluster. It will also work with the fintech SMEs to enable cyber-security from the outset with focused solutions to help protect their businesses against cyber threats targeting networks, cloud deployments and mobile devices.

FinTech Scotland is supported by a broad range of global financial services, technology, and professional services firms, as well as University of Edinburgh and University of Strathclyde, the Financial Conduct Authority, Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise. Check Point brings its expertise and global experience on cyber security, which will help further develop Scotland’s position as a global fintech cluster.

The partnership with FinTech Scotland further demonstrates Check Point’s ongoing commitment to providing essential education and training in Scotland.