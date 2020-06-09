Check Point Launches CloudGuard Cloud Native Security

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has introduced CloudGuard Cloud Native Security, a fully-automated cloud platform that enables customers to seamlessly protect all of their cloud deployments and workloads, and manage security through a single pane of glass. CloudGuard streamlines and simplifies cloud security, preventing the most advanced 6th generation cyber-attacks from impacting organizations’ cloud environments, and enables them to take full advantage of the speed and agility of cloud.

Rapid migration to the cloud is the biggest cause of breakages in enterprise security architectures, according to the SANS 2020 Cybersecurity Spending Survey, with over half of respondents citing increased use of public clouds as the leading cause of security disruption. The Covid-19 pandemic has magnified this, as companies scramble to support mass remote working. Their current security controls cannot cope with the speed, scale and complexity of cloud deployments, leaving them vulnerable to attacks and breaches.

Check Point CloudGuard addresses these challenges, delivering the most comprehensive and easy to manage cloud security platform. It gives frictionless deployment and control of the most advanced security protections to any cloud environment and workload, and enables security processes to be automated to meet DevOps’ demands for rapid deployment and agility.

CloudGuard’s Unified Cloud Native Security features:

• Fully integrated security with advanced threat prevention: Prevents APTs and zero-days from infecting clouds and workloads with unified security, and workload runtime protection, including firewalling, IPS, Application Control, IPsec VPN, Antivirus and Anti-Bot, powered by the industry’s leading real-time, cloud-based threat intelligence.

• High-fidelity cloud security posture management: CloudGuard gives unified, at-a-glance visibility across organizations’ multi-cloud environments, enabling continuous analysis and control of their cloud security posture from CI/CD to production environments.

• Automated security for any workload in any cloud: CloudGuard delivers true cloud-agnostic security, enabling organizations to automatically secure any workload, anywhere with auto-provisioning, auto-scaling and automated policy updates. It enables holistic, single-console security management as well as run time protection for serverless and container based applications, in multi-cloud environments.