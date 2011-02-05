Check Point Extends Infinity Architecture with Full Range of Quantum Security Gateways

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

All of the Quantum Security Gateway models are now bundled with Check Point’s SandBlast Zero Day Protection with more than 60 security services focused on threat prevention, out of the box.

The Quantum Security Gateway range supports enterprises of all sizes:

Quantum 3600 and 3800 Gateways secure branch offices with up to 1.5 Gbps performance against zero-day attacks, in a desktop form factor with power supply redundancy and enterprise grade SSDs.

Quantum 6200 and 6400 Gateways secure small enterprises with up to 2.5 Gbps performance against zero-day attacks.

Quantum 6600 and 6700 Gateways secure mid-sized enterprises with up to 7.6 Gbps performance against zero-day attacks. These models offer modular customizable connectivity options with up to 40 GbE fiber interfaces.

Quantum 7000 and 16200 Gateways secure large enterprises with up to 15 Gbps performance against zero-day attacks. These models deliver modular customizable connectivity options with up to 100 GbE fiber interfaces.

Quantum 26000 and 28000 Gateways secure data centers against zero-day attacks, with up to 30 Gbps of threat prevention performance. These models deliver the industry’s highest port density with up to 16 100 GbE fiber interfaces.

Quantum 16600 Quantum Hyperscale Gateway is purpose built for Maestro, in a condensed 1RU form factor enabling customers to create cloud-grade security systems with up to 850 Gbps performance against zero-day attacks.