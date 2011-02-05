Check Point Delivers Unified Security Management as a Cloud Service

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Check Point has announced that its R80 unified security software is now available as a cloud service. This gives customers the quickest route to deploying Check Point’s unified security management across their entire network fabric from their web browser, with no deployment time needed, and no need for ongoing maintenance or manual updates.

The new R80 Security Management-as-a-Service (MaaS) solution extends Check Point’s Fast Track Network Security suite of solutions to deliver unprecedented protection, scalability, and ease of deployment and control for enterprises. R80 Security MaaS gives holistic visibility of security across organizations’ entire infrastructures in a customizable visual dashboard, enabling the most complex environments to be managed more efficiently, cutting operational time by up to 60% compared with other solutions.

R80 is the industry’s most advanced unified security software for on-premise and cloud environments, with over 160 technology integrations. The latest version, R80.40 has over 100 new features to extend protection, streamline operational processes and enhance productivity. R80 Security MaaS delivers:

• Management of all Check Point products from the cloud, directly from a web browser

• Fully-automated updates to ensure the latest protections are always applied

• On-demand expansion to seamlessly onboard more gateways with no physical limits

• Zero maintenance makes your environments more secure, manageable and compliant

• The ability to store and access logs indefinitely

Fast Track Network Security comprises five new Quantum Security Gateways which feature Check Point’s ThreatCloud and award-winning SandBlast Zero-Day Protection. The new range starts with the 3600 model for branch offices and extends to the large enterprise with the 16000 Turbo Hyperscale gateway, which delivers 17.6 Gbps of Gen V Threat Prevention throughput – over 2x faster than rival high-end gateways, while using less than half the energy.

Fast Track Network Security’s combination of new Security Gateways, the enhanced R80.40 software and its availability as a cloud service offering enables organizations to deploy the most advanced, fully scalable and easy-to-manage protections against evolving fifth-generation threats.