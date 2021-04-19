Check Point Comment: Pfizer confirms fake Covid vaccines in Mexico & Poland

April 2021 by Check Point

Pfizer has now confirmed fake vaccines are being sold in Mexico and Poland, The comment from Oded Vanunu, Head of Products Vulnerability Research at Check Point.

Check Point Research (CPR) has been tracking the new trend of forged negative COVID-19 test results and fake vaccine certificates on the Darknet and various hacking forums since November 2020. Back in January 2021, CPR reported how there were hundreds of advertisements on the dark net offering COVID-19 vaccines for sale from $500 – and at the end of March 2021 the number of adverts had more than tripled to over 1,200.

The confirmation from Pfizer about fake vaccines being sold is very alarming, and one should assume such cases happen in other places as well, as long as there are people who prefer to pay to untrusted sources. We urge everyone to get vaccinated from trusted sources and not turn to unofficial resellers for products which can put them at risk.

Check Point has warned that vendors are also offering a range of fake vaccination certificates and negative test results to people who need proof of either.

Fake ‘vaccine passport’ certificates on sale for $250 – users simply send their details and the money, and the seller emails back the fake documents _Fake negative COVID-19 test results on sale from various sellers from just $25

Darknet advertisements for COVID-19 vaccines have increased by over 300% in past three months

Multiple vaccine variants for sale: AstraZeneca, Sputnik, SINOPHARM and Johnson & Johnson, with prices ranging between $500 and $1000 per dose.