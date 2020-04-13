Channel-Sec 2020 – new date announced

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

IT Europa has announced that as a result of the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic Channel-Sec 2020, Channel-Sec has been rescheduled and will now take place in London on 20 October 2020.

Now in its second year, Channel-Sec is designed to help channel organisations keep up to date with evolving customer requirements, the latest technologies and security threats. Channel-Sec 2020 is a conference and networking event that will explore the evolving nature of the security opportunity and challenges facing UK and European Resellers, VARs and Systems Integrators, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Managed Security Service providers (MSSPs) and ISVs.

A strong line-up of speakers for the event includes ex-hacker, turned highly respected and sought-after security expert, Cal Leeming who will talk about the weaknesses in many vendor-driven solutions and what channels need to do to keep customers safe. He will also look at the real story around AI in security solutions and expose some of the myths about what it offers.

In other keynotes Rory Duncan, Research Vice President for Cloud Service Providers, IDC will present: Snog, Marry, Avoid: Security Technologies you need… and some you probably don’t - an irreverent but informative look at the technology choices facing the channel - includes audience voting and live feedback. And Tim Jeffcoat, Manager - Sales Engineering, Datto EMEA will present: Criminals have transitioned to as-a-service. It’s time you did too – an examination and demonstration of how a global hack-as-a-service industry is evolving as criminals turn to the Dark Web to get off-the-shelf exploits, malware, and ransomware and some views on what the channel needs to do to mitigate against ransomware attacks.

Among the technology trends examined will be the likely impacts of AI and IoT and the growing importance of managed security services embracing on-premise, cloud and hybrid solutions. Subject areas addressed will include: Latest Security Trends, Application and Endpoint Security, Cyber Security, Data Security, Security as a Service and Compliance.

Channel-Sec 2020 will take place at the Royal Garden Hotel, London, on 20 October 2020.

For further information: www.channel-sec.com