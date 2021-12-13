Search
Changes in the management team of Veridos: Marc-Julian Siewert will lead the company as CEO from January 1st 2022

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Veridos GmbH, a joint venture of the Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) security group and the Bundesdruckerei Group, today announced changes in the management team. Veridos CEO Andreas Räschmeier (54) will leave the company at his own request. His successor Marc-Julian Siewert (37) will lead Veridos as CEO from January 1st 2022.

Following his two-year tenure as Veridos CEO, Andreas Räschmeier will pursue new opportunities outside of Giesecke+Devrient at his own request. In his role he made significant contributions to the growth and transformation of Veridos into a world’s leading provider of integrated identity solutions. Today, governments and public authorities in more than 100 countries rely on the company’s project expertise and portfolio.

With the appointment of Marc-Julian Siewert as CEO of Veridos on January 1st 2022, the company will continue on its successful transformation course. Marc-Julian, who joined G+D in 2013, is an experienced manager and highly acquainted with Veridos’ government business. In the past he held various management positions at G+D, currently working as Chief Operating Officer of Veridos.




