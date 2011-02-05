Cerby announced that Kurt Greening has joined the company as Head of Sale

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cerby announced that Kurt Greening has joined the company as Head of Sales. He brings over 20 years’ experience leading sales teams, line of business operations, and digital transformation initiatives at industry leaders such as Palo Alto Networks, NetApp and Xgility. In his new role, he will build on the company’s momentum as it comes out of stealth mode with a range of blue-chip customers, and expand its footprint in target markets.

In addition to providing consulting services to early stage companies, Greening was most recently Public Sector Cloud Security Leader at Palo Alto Networks, where he led the teams to triple revenue growth, aligned the operation around the product roadmap, and was recognized as a Top 20 Cloud Executive by Washington Executive. At NetApp, the company grew from $800 million to over $6 billion during his tenure, becoming one of the five fastest growing companies in its space; at Xgility, his team grew revenues five times over, and the company was listed on the Inc. 5,000 three times. His teams have designed, planned, and executed over 100 cloud migration projects.

Besides his work, Kurt is increasingly recognized for his advocacy of key issues affecting the industry. He regularly writes and speaks on topics such as cloud security, revenue acceleration, and building a great corporate culture.