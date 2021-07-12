Censornet Comment - REvil disappears from the interne

July 2021 by Richard Walters, CTO of Censornet

Following the news that ransomware gang REvil has gone offline, Richard Walters, CTO of Censornet, offers the following comment:

“If REvil really has retired or been driven off the internet by law enforcement, we’ve not heard the end of ransomware. As long as it is profitable to extort money from organisations, ransomware gangs will continue to thrive.

“REevil may be gone, but some other evil will rise in its place. There’s a lesson to be learned here. Don’t pay ransoms.

“Organisations hand over millions of dollars to gangs like REvil in the hope that they will unlock stolen data or keep their promises not to publish private information on the dark web.

“But those gangs could simply disappear like REvil and the money would have been wasted. Also, there’s no guarantee that REvil victims’ data is not still out there somewhere, waiting to be leaked. For REevil victims, the story is not over yet.”