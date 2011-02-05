Cecurity.com chooses Orange Business Services’ trusted Cloud

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cecurity.com announced that it has signed a contract for its electronic archiving and virtualization solutions to be hosted on Flexible Engine, the Orange Business Services trusted public cloud. Cecurity.com chose this Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solution, operated by Orange Business Services, thanks to its data protection guarantees, innovative features, and ability to replicate critical data across multiple areas of availability or regions.

A key player in Europe’s virtualization and digital archiving services, Cecurity.com manages more than 10 million digital safes to host pay slips and invoices securely, and counts leading companies from various sectors, including banking, technology and other highly regulated fields, among its business customers.

Striving to provide the highest guarantees of traceability and data integrity, Cecurity.com has chosen to host its solutions through a French agreement in order to protect its users against legislation from outside Europe and benefit from Orange Business Services expertise in cybersecurity and data services.

The solution is scalable and regularly incorporates new features that make it easier to use the latest innovations in Big Data and artificial intelligence, and will allow Cecurity.com to offer new services to its customers.

With an existing presence in the Benelux region and solutions deployed in 27 countries, Cecurity.com will be able to support the growth of its international operations thanks to the scalability allowed by Flexible Engine and the international presence of Orange Business Services.

"As a trusted third party, Cecurity.com attaches particular importance to digital sovereignty and the security and data protection certifications of its partners," said Alain Borghesi, Chairman and CEO of Cecurity.com. .« "Orange Business Services’ trusted cloud fully meets these expectations."

"For Orange Business Services, trusted cloud solutions must foster innovation while ensuring well-managed information sharing. With our Flexible Engine offering, Cecurity.com has full control over its data, as well as the strongest guarantees for Orange resources that implement, operate, secure and ensure the scalability and resilience of these cloud services, with support at every step of the way throughout the transformation,"," adds Cédric Prévost, Director, Trusted Cloud Solutions, Orange Business Services.