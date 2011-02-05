Search
Cato Networks Appoints Nuvias Group as its First Pan-European Distributor

April 2020 by Marc Jacob

Cato Networks has signed a distribution agreement with the Nuvias Group, the EMEA high-value distributor.

Nuvias will extend Cato Networks’ reach and growth through the EMEA channel with a tailored partner programme and specialist services, including partner training, solutions engineering and configuration. The addition of Cato Networks extends and complements Nuvias’ portfolio with cloud-native secure network solutions designed to address the challenges of small to medium enterprise customers across a wide range of industry segments.

Cato is the first implementation of the Gartner SASE framework that identified a global and cloud-native architecture as the way to deliver secure and optimized access to all users and applications. It enables enterprises to move away from legacy MPLS networks built with a bundle of point solutions and expensive managed services to a modern network that is global, secure, agile, and affordable.




