Carrier Joins the International Society of Automation Global Cybersecurity Alliance

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

Carrier’s leadership role demonstrates its unwavering commitment to proactively securing its offerings and enabling the best outcomes for customers. As a founding member, Carrier will help establish priorities, develop industry standards and advocate for increased cybersecurity awareness.

“Carrier is committed to the highest cybersecurity standards and ensuring customer success and we’re proud to serve as a founding and voting advisory board member of the ISAGCA,” said John Deskurakis, Chief Product Security Officer, Carrier. “Alignment around robust cybersecurity standards is an enabler for best outcomes, regardless of industry, and we’re pleased to take a leadership role.” “At Carrier, cybersecurity is at the forefront of everything we do so we can innovate with confidence,” said Nicole Ford, Vice President and Chief Information. “The ISAGCA aligns with Carrier’s commitment to cybersecurity as we drive market offerings that harness the power of digital and automation.”

ISAGCA helps the industry by providing the tools necessary to navigate the entire cybersecurity lifecycle. ISA developed the ISA/IEC 62443, international standards for cybersecurity robustness that was adopted by the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC).

“The ISA/IEC 62443 standards outline what’s needed to secure automation systems,” said Mary Ramsey, ISA executive director. “The foundation of ISAGCA focuses on the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, which bring consistency to processes and secure product design to increase productivity and lower cost, all while keeping people in commercial buildings safe. The standards define secure requirements and procedures for implementation, bridging the gap between process safety and cybersecurity.”