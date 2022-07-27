Carl Froggett Joins Deep Instinct as Chief Information Officer

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Deep Instinct announced the addition of Carl Froggett to its executive leadership team as Chief Information Officer to support accelerating growth and continued international expansion. Froggett was formerly Head of Global Infrastructure Defense, CISO Cybersecurity Services at Citi. In his previous role, Carl was responsible for delivering integrated risk reduction capabilities and services aligned to the architectural, business, and CISO priorities across Citi’s devices and networks in 100+ countries. Since 1998, he has held various regional and global roles for Citi, covering all aspects of architecture, engineering, global operations, as well as running critical enterprise cyber services for Citi’s cybersecurity functions.

In his role as CIO for Deep instinct, Carl will be focused on leading the execution and operational activities for infrastructure expansion and scaling internal systems, security, and processes to keep pace with geographic expansion and strategic customer partnership and alliances across the world.

The hire of Froggett as Chief Information Officer comes on the heels of a recent review from cybersecurity testing and analysis firm Unit 221B which found that Deep Instinct’s Prevention Platform prevents greater than 99 percent of cyberattacks across several variations of malware. Deep Instinct also announced the hiring of executives Yariv Fishman, Vice President of Product, and Ofir Arkin, Vice President of Research & Development (R&D), this past February.