Caretower Acquired by Integrity360

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Integrity360 and Caretower, two of the most established and respected providers of cybersecurity services announced that they have joined forces with Caretower becoming an Integrity360 company. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For the 2021 calendar year Caretower reported sales of circa £28m in 2021 and operates from offices in London and Sofia, Bulgaria. All of Caretower’s employees will remain with the group. Combined, the enhanced group expects sales exceeding £70m in 2022.

Both Integrity360 and Caretower are steeped in the roots of the cybersecurity industry having been established in 2005 and 1998 respectively. Both organisations are well known for their deep cyber expertise and customer service ethos and share many of the same partnerships with the world’s leading cybersecurity equipment and software manufacturers.