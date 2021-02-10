Carahsoft Offers Blancco Data Sanitization Solutions Through AWS Marketplace Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) Program

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Blancco Technology Group announced the company has finalized an agreement with Carahsoft to offer solutions through the AWS Marketplace. This expansion of Blancco’s ongoing relationship with Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, gives AWS Consulting Partner Private Offers (CPPO) partners and enterprise decision makers the ability to quickly obtain Blancco’s data erasure software. The vastly simplified procurement process streamlines billing to include “pay-as-you-go” and subscription options, allowing government agencies to build holistic data management solutions.

Secure data erasure is especially critical when organizations undertake digital transformation initiatives that incorporate cloud migration. As data is prepared for its move to the cloud, organizations discover redundant, outdated and trivial (ROT) information that they no longer need. Blancco’s data erasure solution, which works in conjunction with data management solutions that identify this obsolete data, provides the means to securely eliminate it in a secure, auditable manner.

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and channel partners. In addition to serving government agencies, the company also supports large education and healthcare organizations. In 2019, the company booked more than $6.5 billion in sales and has now expanded its team to include more than 1,700 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

Blancco’s data erasure software has been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 15+ governing bodies around the world and erases to 25+ standards to meet security and regulatory compliance requirements. To learn more, about Blancco’s secure data erasure and mobile diagnostics solutions, visit the Blancco website at blancco.com.