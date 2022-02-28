Cape Privacy Launches Self-Service Enterprise Solution to Enable Secure Predictions

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Cape Privacy announced the availability of its self-service enterprise solution optimized for the Snowflake data cloud. Businesses can now use Cape Privacy to employ encryption-in-use, securely operationalize their most highly classified data, and run predictive machine learning models on encrypted data stored in private clouds or in a third-party data cloud.

According to IDC, 68% of all data collected by organizations goes unused. One reason this happens is due to security concerns when accessing sensitive data. Traditionally, in order to gather value from encrypted data, it had to be decrypted, putting the plaintext data at risk of exposure to threat actors, or human or technical errors. This security gap prevents organizations from safely operationalizing data resulting in a missed opportunity to leverage that data in a way that benefits them and their customers.

Encryption protects data, but limits the ability of artificial intelligence or machine learning technologies to access and operationalize the data. Cape Privacy solves this problem with a novel combination of secret sharing—a well-established cryptography scheme—and secure multi-party computation (MPC). This allows organizations to protect encryption keys and keep sensitive data encrypted even while running it through their chosen prediction model from their Snowflake environment.

As a self-service, enterprise-grade platform, Cape Privacy empowers businesses to run as many data models as needed to gain the best possible insights using the best data available. The ability to run this type of modeling in a self service capacity is unique to Cape Privacy. Businesses benefit with:

• Seamless Integration with Snowflake - Easy to access and deploy machine learning predictions directly within a Snowflake account.

• Intuitive User Interface - Point and click operation provides an intuitive experience, no training required.

• Model Flexibility -Supports the ONNX model standard, creating flexibility to choose whichever machine learning model is the best fit.

• Client-Side Encryption - Data is client-side encrypted with AES before uploading to Snowflake. The data is never decrypted.

• Cryptographic transparency - Delivers a visual graph of every query, showing each step of a model’s computation process. Documentation builds trust through transparency, and provides assurance of data security.