CapMan Infra invests in Dutch IT infrastructure provider Serverius with an ambition to build a northern European data centre platform

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

Serverius represents the first investment of CapMan Infra in a planned data centre platform providing European-wide connectivity. The platform seeks to expand into the Nordic countries by utilising CapMan Infra’s local market knowledge.

Serverius has three operating data centres in the Netherlands with a total of 8 MW available power, and advanced inhouse technical IT infrastructure expertise. The company also offers additional IT infrastructure services such as one of the largest Dutch IP networks and interconnectivity from the third largest Dutch internet exchange “SpeedIX”. Serverius was founded in 2008 by its current CEO and owner, Gijs van Gemert, and today employs approximately 30 people.

This investment is the first in a data centre platform that CapMan Infra is looking to build throughout Northern Europe, providing European wide connectivity. With CapMan’s local market presence, the company seeks to expand into the Nordic countries. The company will focus on optimising energy usage, increasing the use of renewable energy and establishing high operating standards for its operations and value chain.

The investment is CapMan Nordic Infrastructure II fund’s third investment, following investments in Skarta Energy and Napier.