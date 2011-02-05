Calypso Networks Association and OSPT Alliance Announce Collaboration

January 2020 by Patrick LEBRETON

Calypso Networks Association (CNA) and OSPT Alliance today announce their collaboration to drive the adoption of open standards in transport ticketing. The end goal of the cooperation program is to achieve convergence between their respective open standards – CALYPSO® and CIPURSE™ - simplifying the choice and integration options for public transport operators (PTOs) while bringing time and cost efficiencies to the entire transport ticketing value chain.

Recognizing an increasingly aligned value set, agenda and objectives, the associations have joined forces to promote the widespread benefits open standards provide over proprietary solutions.

The initial work of this collaboration is to analyze in detail the unique strengths of the two standards and, with backward compatibility in mind, define a roadmap that respects and supports existing solutions. As such, CNA and OSPT Alliance members can be reassured that any investment in the CALYPSO and CIPURSE Specifications will be protected.

To quickly bring the full benefits of the cooperation to all stakeholders, the associations are creating shared working groups, which will ensure the necessary specifications and tools to enable compatibility between CALYPSO and CIPURSE are delivered. Three working groups have been established: Governance (to optimize organizational setup), Marketing and Communications (to ensure a common promotion of the open standard concept), and Technical (to work on topics such as an SDK based on the existing Eclipse Keyple Open Source Software and a common Secure Access Module Specification).