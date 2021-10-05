Calypso Networks Association announces security certification to boost trust in mobile ticketing

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

Calypso Networks Association (CNA), which brings transport operators and authorities together to evolve contactless ticketing systems, has announced the launch of its security certification programme for Host Card Simulation (HCE)-based solutions.

This certification, conducted independently through the Internet of Trust, an expert in digital trust and cybersecurity evaluation, indicates compliance with Calypso’s enhanced security requirements for ticketing on Android OS devices, giving consumers confidence, convenience and trust in mobile ticketing.

The Calypso® HCE Security Certification (CHSC) scheme for solution providers is based on robust mobile security programmes set up by the banking sector, including the Software-Based Mobile Payment Evaluation Process (SBMP) from global payments specification body, EMVCo, which supports contactless payments made using connected consumer devices and digital wallets.

One such service provider is HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, which has become the first ticketing solution provider with an SDK fully certified and compliant to Calypso HCE standards. The company’s SOMA Atlas™ 4Digital SDK powers low-cost mobile tickets that can be used with contactless (NFC)-enabled smartphones. It uses Calypso HCE to make it even easier for consumers to pay and use public transport, while minimising physical contact.