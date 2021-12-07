Callsign on scams this Christmas shopping season

December 2021 by Amir Nooriala, chief commercial officer, Callsign

As Christmas shopping season is in full swing and following recent news on TSB and delivery scams, please find comment below from Amir Nooriala, CCO at authentication and verification company Callsign discussing the need for merchants and businesses to step up and protect customers properly when it comes to scams.

Amir Nooriala, CCO at Callsign:

“The increase in online shopping during the pandemic has meant we’re seeing a scamdemic – a huge rise in scams. Public trust in retailers is eroding, with research from Callsign finding that a third (33%) of UK consumers say their trust has decreased in retailers due to just receiving to a scam message.

“As we head towards Christmas and the holiday season, it’s no longer about consumers staying safe, but merchants and businesses stepping up and protecting customers properly. This means knowing who they are selling to.

“The solution to this problem is technology, such as behavioural biometrics, which will help businesses create a strong means of confirming a person’s identity. Through a simple swipe of a phone, typing pressure, mouse movements, or device angles, users can be personally recognised to a 99.999% accuracy. By removing the reliance on SMS messages as a way of identifying customers, retailers remove a big security vulnerability in a messaging format that was never intended for security, and eliminate a risk to their reputation that they can not control (in the form of scam text messages).

“The public will be able to access services quickly, easily, and securely, and be safe in the knowledge that they’ll encounter further checks if something doesn’t look right. It’s time to move away from blaming the customer and start protecting them instead.”