Calligo Acquires Decisive Data to Accelerate Data Insights Services

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

Calligo announced it has acquired Decisive Data, a pioneer in data analytics, data science and visualization. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The integration of US-based Decisive Data’s capabilities in data science and data analytics into Calligo’s existing data insights team, alongside its global privacy and security-centric managed data services, creates the most capable, accessible and compliant data insights service for modern businesses.

Calligo becomes the natural choice for organizations of all sizes seeking innovative and strategic understanding of their data, with the reassurance of advanced data security and full adherence to data privacy laws and any industry governance requirements – and the only business to provide this as a consumable, proven, fully-managed service.

Decisive Data was established in 2008 in Redmond, Washington, and now helps some of the largest global brands in technology, retail, telecoms, healthcare and other verticals to use deep data insights to make critical decisions and realize better outcomes in efficiency, growth and profitability.

Backed by Investcorp Technology Partners, this is Calligo’s tenth acquisition since it launched in 2012. Just last year, it acquired four MSPs in Europe – Network Integrity Services (UK), Cinnte Technologies (Ireland), DC Networks (Ireland) and Itomic Voice & Data (Ireland) – to bolster the skills and capabilities available to its customers throughout Europe and North America. The acquisition of Decisive Data immediately propels and broadens Calligo’s data science capabilities, accelerating its global delivery of managed data insights services.

With more than two decades’ experience building companies that use technology to streamline operations, Box launched Calligo in 2012 to give organizations of all sizes the ability to better understand their own data and manage it more efficiently, productively and safely at every juncture. Calligo’s Outsourced IT Services, Data Privacy Services and Data Insight Services give its customers the capacity to safely and securely leverage data to make decisions, improve productivity, expand profitability, ensure data privacy and continually meet data compliance requirements.