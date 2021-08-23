California Cyberattack Victims Lost No. 6 Most Money in America in 2020

August 2021 by CCTV Camera World

A new study found California cyberattack victims lost the No. 6 most money in America in 2020 with an average loss of $8,936 per person.

In the past 10 years, money lost to cyberattacks in the U.S. alarmingly surged 765% from $485 million in 2011 to a record $4.2 billion last year.

This has impacted the U.S. government, business owners, and individuals.

CCTV Camera World today released a study on the Costliest Cybercrimes in America after analyzing FBI Internet Crime Compliant Center (IC3) data from 2021 dating back to 2011.

California business owners have been particularly targeted losing an average of $74,939 to business email compromise (BEC) — the costliest type of cyberattack. BEC targets business emails, poses as a company’s real vendor, and gives new bank information to procure unrecoverable fraudulent wire transfers.

Additional Key Findings:

· 5 Most Financially Damaging Type of Cyberattacks Nationally: BEC ($96,373 per incident), corporate data breach ($46,373), investment ($38,287), civil matter ($25,740), and romance scams/confidence fraud ($25,273).

· Phishing the No. 1 Method: Phishing, clicking on links emailed or texted by fraudsters, has grown by 1,110% in the last five years and is the top method used with 241,342 victims last year, followed by non-payment/non-delivery, extortion, data breach and identity theft.

· 5 States Where Victims Lost the Most: North Dakota ($33,954), Missouri ($14,205), Ohio ($12,680), New York ($12,051) and Utah ($9,564).

Tips to Avoid Cyberattacks:

Never respond to unsolicited communications via email, text, or phone.

Don’t click on links, give personal information, or send money unless you know them.

Use a password manager to diversity your passwords.

Limit the amount of personal information you post on social media.