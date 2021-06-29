CYSIAM partners with CrowdStrike to secure clients’ operations

July 2021

CYSIAM announced it is partnering with CrowdStrike to utilise the CrowdStrike Falcon Overwatch solution as part of CYSIAM’s new Cyber Defence Operations (CDO) service.

CYSIAM will launch their CDO service formally over the summer of 2021 throughout the UK, having been developed over the past two years to meet growing demand for affordable, but highly effective, protection against the exponentially increasing threat of ransomware attacks across multiple sectors.

The CYSIAM solution comprises:

· 24/7 Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR): Delivers visibility and in-depth analysis of endpoints through CrowdStrike’s Falcon OverWatch to automatically detect suspicious activity and ensure stealthy attacks - and breaches - are stopped before they turn into serious incidents.

· Network Intrusion detection System (NIDS): Places strategic point(s) within the network to monitor traffic to and from all connected devices. Once an attack is identified, or abnormal behaviour is sensed, the alert can be sent to the analyst for further action.

· Threat Intelligence (TI): Our multilingual intelligence experts bring a combination of human and technology capability that aggregates, correlates, and analyses threat data from multiple sources in real time to support defensive actions.

· Emergency Incident Response: Security cleared expert response and investigation team is ready to deploy at short notice to serious attacks with full working knowledge of your business operations and IT infrastructure.

· Digital Forensics: An investigations capability which can span all device-types, rapidly acquiring data to a secure environment and conducting root cause analysis, providing confidence the threat is removed and informing remediation activities.

· Threat Hunting: The team hunts relentlessly to see and stop the stealthiest sophisticated threats: the 1% of 1% of threats that blend in silently and lead to a breach if they remain undetected.