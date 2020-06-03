CYSEC and Build38 partner to facilitate the secure deployment of Mobile App Protection

June 2020 by CYSEC and Build38

Mobile app fraud is on the rise with a 70% increase year over year, jeopardizing business models, revenue streams and endangering customer data and company secrets. Build38 has developed an app shielding and mobile threat detection solution preventing attacks, hardening apps and preventing fraud. The Build38 solution is available as a service and protects mobile applications across various industries including automotive, banking, insurance, public transportation and healthcare.

Cryptography and secure key-generation are the key enablers of the innovative and cutting-edge next generation AI-based app protection and management platform called T.A.K (Trusted Application Kit).

While the security application is executed on the mobile device (phones) it requires a connection to a backend infrastructure to fully deliver intelligence and attack resilience. Many Build38 customers choose to run the T.A.K. application in the public cloud but depending on the region, more and more are deploying it in a dedicated environment as the application is considered security-critical, following the larger trend of the hybrid cloud model. Safer deployments may also be required to comply to national regulations specifying that certain data cannot leave the country or must be handled following strict security standards.

In order to build and deploy a security-sensitive application with critical data in the backend, an organization must integrate a range of security tools and components. Such patchwork solutions are today difficult to manage, hard to scale, and prone to security weaknesses. The market lacks an all-inclusive, certified and integrated cybersecurity solution.

CYSEC provides such an all-inclusive cybersecurity solution that integrates all the components needed to deploy rapidly a secured backend infrastructure. This is achieved by integrating all the security components in a unique certified appliance that abstracts the application layer by running containerized software using the modern virtualization tools like Docker, Kubernetes, etc.

As a result, ARCA offers an unprecedented combination of security performance and ease of deployment, allowing companies to benefit from the best protection without changing the tools they currently use.

It became then natural for CYSEC and Build38 to enter into a partner agreement. The 2 companies are joining forces to integrate the T.A.K application into the secured environment ARCA and offer it as a fully integrated and ready-to-use package, either on premises on a physical ARCA server or as a service from the CYSEC datacentre in Switzerland.

The joint solution will combine the benefits of the Build38 mobile app protection with the secured backend implementation on ARCA without any extra efforts compared to a traditional cloud deployment.