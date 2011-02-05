CRN® Recognizes Claroty on 2020 Security 100 List

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Claroty announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Claroty to its annual Security 100 list. This list identifies the top security vendors in the IT channel. Honorees are chosen based on their impact in each of these categories: Identity Management and Data Protection; Endpoint Security; Network Security; Web, Email and Application Security; and SIEM, Risk and Threat Intelligence.

These leading Security 100 companies push the limits, bringing innovative and outstanding products and services to solution providers. Additionally, the list helps solution providers identify the best security vendors to team with as they guide customers through the dense IT security market.

Claroty offers partners and customers an integrated suite of cybersecurity products to address the unique challenges of Industrial Control Systems. The Claroty platform protects the safety of people, assets, and critical processes from cyber attacks by providing security teams with extreme visibility into industrial control networks, real-time monitoring, network segmentation, control over employee and 3rd party remote access and integration with existing SOC, cybersecurity and network infrastructure.